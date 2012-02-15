Armenian Government Requests One Month to Respond to Local Opposition Paper

February 15, 2012

The Government of Armenia has requested one month from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to responds to the questions within the scope of the application submitted by local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times"). The court granted the request.

The newspaper's representative, attorney Vahe Atanesyan, was notified of this news from the ECHR a few days ago. In its issue today, the paper recalls that it is disputing the legitimacy of former president of Armenia Robert Kocharian's order to declare a state of emergency on Mar. 1, 2008, the result of which the paper was not able to be published for 20 days.