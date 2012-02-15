Young Army Recruit Allegedly Beaten in Karabakh: Call to Human Rights Office

February 15, 2012

Karine Kirakosyan called Armenia's Human Rights Defender's Office today to say that her son is regularly beaten by senior officers in one of the military units in Nagorno Karabakh where he is serving. This news was shared on the Facebook page of the staff of the Human Rights Defender's Office.

The 20-year-old serviceman days ago also informed his father (who is serving time in prison) that he is being beaten on the base. In order to get further details on the case, Armenia's Ombudsman contacted head of the Human Rights Defender's Office in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Ombudsman's statement notes that the name of the caller (Karine Kirosyan) has been changed (most likely for privacy reason).