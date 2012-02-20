US Congressman Praised Serzh Sargsyan's Commitment to Human Rights, Democracy

February 20, 2012

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on Feb. 19 welcomed a delegation of members of US Congress, who arrived to Armenia from the US on route to Afghanistan.

At the dinner in honor of the members of US Congress, Sargsyan noted that he attaches the utmost importance to contacts with friends of Armenia in Congress whose support has had its considerable impact on the establishment and development of democracy in Armenia as well as on the preservation of stability in our region.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to express gratitude to you all for making possible financial, humanitarian and technical assistance to Armenia from day one of our independence.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United States, and I am glad that we are celebrating this jubilee on the highest level,” he said.

The members of US Congress stressed the importance of the development of US-Armenia relations.

"Your commitment to human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Armenia can be an example for many, many others,” Congressman David Dreier said, according to a statement issued by the Armenian president's office.

At the meeting, a wide range of issues pertinent to the development and deepening of Armenian-American relations was discussed and the importance of strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation was stressed.