3 Azerbaijani Parliamentarians Arrive in Armenia

February 21, 2012

Members of Azerbaijan's National Assembly (Milli Məclis) Rovshan Rzayev, Faraj Guliyev and Azay Guliev will be in Yerevan Feb. 21–23 to participate in a meeting of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly's Committee on Social Affairs, Education, Culture and Civil Society.

Discussed at the meeting will be strategies to reduce poverty, to empower women and youth in civil society and parliament, and to develop civil society in partner countries, reports Baku-based news agency APA.