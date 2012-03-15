Robert Kocharian to Speak Publicly Before Elections: Spokesperson

March 15, 2012

Head of former Armenian president Robert Kocharian's office Viktor Soghomonyan is confident that Kocharian (pictured) will speak publicly before the May parliamentary election, though he doesn't know exactly when, reports local daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times").

"I can only assume that until the parliamentary election he will speak ; there will be an interview or an announcement — I find it hard to say now," he said.

To the reporter's observation that Kocharian wasn't invited to the Prosperous Armenia Party's congress, Soghomonyan said it's impossible to remember any congress or convention in which Kocharian participated.

"There was never such a case — neither in the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh where he was a president nor in the Republic of Armenia either when he was the prime minister or during his 10-year presidency," he said.

Soghomonyan also refuted reports that Kocharian has health issues, saying that he is in Armenia today and is following developments in politics.