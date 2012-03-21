Armenian President Congratulates Armenia's Kurdish Community on Novruz

March 21, 2012

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan today congratulated Armenia's Kurdish community on the occasion of Novruz (Nowruz or Norooz — Persian New Year).

"Let this dazzling holiday bring joy and happiness to each Kurdish family. I wish that together with spring and awakening your cherished wishes and goals come true and success comes to every area of your community life and social life of our common home. We, in turn, are ready to provide all around assistance in resolving any problems that might arise.

"Dear Kurd compatriots,

"Your concerns are all of our concerns, and your joy is all of our joy," he said, according to the statement published on the president's official website.

Falling on the Spring equinox, Nowruz is a 13-day celebration with rich, ancient rituals and customs that usher in the new year. Nowruz includes “Khouneh Tekouni” meaning Spring Cleaning, “Chahârshanbe Sûrî,” which literally translates as “Red Wednesday” but involves jumping over bonfires while singing a traditional song. Nowruz is also celebrated in Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and in Kurdish communities, writes ianyan magazine.

Perhaps the most symbolic part of Nowruz is the “Haft Sin” table, which contains seven items that all start with the letter “S.” They include:

Sabzeh (lentils or barley): symbolizing good fortune

Samanu (sweet pudding): symbolizing fertility and affluence

Sir (garlic): symbolizing medicine

Senjed (fruit from the oleaster tree); symbolizing love

Sib (apples): symbolizing health and beauty

Sumac (sumac berries): symbolizing the color of the sunrise

Serkeh (vinegar): symbolizing age and patience

The table can also include candles (happiness), coins (wealth), goldfish in water (life within life) and a holy book (Qur’an, Bible, Torah) or a poetry book (Hafez)