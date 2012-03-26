Iran Top Cleric Warns Zionist Regime of Annihilation

March 26, 2012

A member of Iran's Assembly of Experts said the threats put forth by the Zionist regime are nothing but psychological warfare against the Islamic Republic, Iran English Radio reports.

According to Al-Alam TV Network, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami underling the enemies' incapability to enter into any unwise adventurism against Iran, and said Iran's response to aggressors would be very crushing.

He noted that any adventurism against Iran meant annihilation of the Zionist regime.

Khatami further referred to repetition of baseless allegations regarding the country's peaceful nuclear activities and warned about the enemy plots to exploit oil in the region.

Recall, the Sunday Times reported that Israel is using a permanent base in Iraqi Kurdistan to launch cross-border intelligence and spy on Iran. Their spy teams are using “sensitive equipment … to monitor the radioactivity and magnitude of explosives tests” being carried out at the Parchin military complex near Tehran, the paper reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has previously voiced suspicions that a military nuclear capability is being developed at Parchin, while Iran has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful, and will only be used for civilian purposes.