Old Building at Zvartnots Airport to be Demolished, Perhaps to be Replaced by a Park

January 21, 2014

The Armenian government has approved plans to demolish the old building of the Zvartnots International Airport just outside Yerevan, which were proposed by the airport management, Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation Artyom Movsisyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The demolition plan was adopted; it's just that during the government decision, the Armenian prime minister made a proposal that is acceptable by both the Aviation and the team of Mr. Eurnekian ," said Movsisyan.

The prime minister proposed turning the land where the old building stood into a park and moving copies of destroyed monuments there and turning it into a place of leisure. Movsisyan said Eurnekian's team will present specific proposals by the end of this year.

"The park might be in the place of the building to be demolished, or there might be another solution. We just have to wait till the end of the year," he concluded.