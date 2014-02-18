Armenian and Turkish Women for Peace: Art Contest Calls for Submissions

February 18, 2014

Society Without Violence NGO invites women over the age of 18 — photographers, journalists, painters, artists, human rights defenders, and activists — to take part in a contest titled "Women for Conflict Reconciliation and Peace," held within the framework of a program on young Armenian and Turkish women restoring lasting peace through art and dialogue.

Participants through their work must express their vision of the role of women in conflict resolution and peace-building. The contest is held simultaneously in Armenia and Turkey.

"All submitted pieces of art will be exhibited in Yerevan and in Istanbul. The best 2 works per country will be selected based on the votes of exhibition visitors and professional jury of 3 people. The 4 winners (2 Armenians and 2 Turkish) will be invited to Tbilisi for the solemn Awards Ceremony where they will also participate in 2-day round table to share their thoughts on women's role in reconciliation process and long lasting peace building. The round table will give a safe and open space for a dialogue and mutual cooperation for young women from both countries," reads the announcement on the Armenian NGO's website.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 22.