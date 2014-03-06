Activists Protesting Hydroelectric Plant in Ohanavan Village Detained Upon Their Return to Yerevan

March 6, 2014

Police detained a member of the Pre-Parliament initiative and several of its supporters in Yerevan yesterday who participated in the protest near the village of Ohanavan in which they along with residents of nearby villages blocked the main road in order to prevent construction work of a hydroelectric plant in the area.

According to a statement on the Pre-Parliament website , the police attempted to detain the activists during the protest itself; however, they were obstructed by the protesting villagers.

"However, on the road back to Yerevan, police officers in plainclothes followed them and when they got off on Leningradyan Street, more than 10 of them swooped down on them and again using force detained Yeghia Nersesyan, Gevorg Safaryan, Harutyun Malkhasyan, and Hovhannes Ghazaryan," reads the Pre-Parliament statement.