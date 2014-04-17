Imprisoned Karabakh War Veteran Claims Family Members Also Persecuted

April 17, 2014

Accused of taking bribes and in pre-trial detention since September 20, 2013, Reserve Colonel, Karabakh War veteran Volodya Avetisyan today issued a statement in which he said that his political views not only haven't changed, but have become stronger since his imprisonment.

In the statement, Avetisyan claims that from the very beginning, various high-ranking officials under the direction of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan have "seduced" and bribed him, offering a position, business, or a large sum of money to stay quiet. "But I refused, as I cannot sell my soul or my Homeland," he writes.

Avetisyan also says that he has health problems, but "with the aim of seeking revenge," the authorities have not provided medical assistance. Moreover, he adds, the administration is persecuting not only him, but also his family members. Avetisyan asserts that his son Avetis Avetisyan was drafted unlawfully, since, due to severe illness, he is not fit for military service.

"I am more than convinced that this administration is at war with our people. It is nothing if not an internal enemy, which today openly surrenders our country to a foreign power. So it must be expelled and held accountable.

"I call upon my military friends and our entire people, just as during the Artsakh Movement we fought against a foreign enemy and liberated Artsakh, so too now we must come together and fight against an internal enemy and liberate all of Armenia," he wrote.