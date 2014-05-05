Legendary Weightlifter Yuri Vardanyan No Longer Armenian Sports Minister

May 5, 2014

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday appointed Gabriel Ghazaryan to the position of Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia (RA). Ghazaryan worked as head of sports at the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, and also served as vice-president of the Basketball Federation of Armenia.

Ghazaryan succeeds legendary heavyweight champion Yuri Vardanyan (pictured), who occupied the position for one year.

On the same day, Sargsyan reappointed Sergo Karapetyan to the position of RA Minister of Agriculture.