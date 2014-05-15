In Armenia, Couples Get Married Later, Divorce More Often

May 15, 2014

In Armenia, couples marry at a later age than they did over 10 years ago: in 2001, the average age for women was 22.8 and for men, 26.9; whereas in 2012, the age for first marriage was 25.3 for women and 28.8 for men, according to a statement issued by the Armenia office of the United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) in honor of International Day of Families today.

In recent years, the number of marriages in Armenia decreased, while the number of divorces increased. From 2012 to 2013, the number of marriages decreased by 3.7%, while the number of divorces increased by 15.6%, which means there is 1 divorce per 5 marriages. According to data from the RA National Statistical Service, nearly one-third of divorces occurs after 20 and more years of marriage.

Accordingly, Armenian families want more children but have less: they consider having 2–3 children to be ideal, but they have 1–2 instead, with the total fertility rate being 1.58. The average age of mothers at the child’s birth is 25.5 (according to data from 2012).

Not surprisingly, Armenian families prefer boys over girls: they prefer sons on average six times more than daughters, and because of prenatal sex selection, every year on average around 1,400 girls are not born. The good news is that after a child is born, he or she receives the same exact care irrespective of sex.

The most common names given to girls born in Armenia are Nareh, Marie, and Maneh, while for boys, it's David, Narek, and Gor.

The infertility rate, according to UNFPA, in Armenia is quite high: 16.8%, which is higher than the crisis rate set by the World Health Organizations (15%). This means that approximately every one in six couples cannot have a child.

In Armenia, approximately 6 out of 10 women have been subject to psychological abuse from their partner; 1 out of 10 to physical abuse; and 4 out of 5 victims of physical abuse have been subject to sexual abuse. According to women's rights organizations, this year already 6 women were killed in Armenia because of domestic violence.

According to UNFPA, in most cases (up to 81%), decisions regarding the number of children, children’s upbringing and education, as well as the couple itself are made by the couple together. The same goes for decisions to have an abortion.

In general, opinions of all family members are taken into account when it comes to the marriage of the young person in the family. The same goes for other important decisions affecting the family.

Sources: RA National Statistical Service, UNFPA