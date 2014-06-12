Young Man Opens Fire, Threatens to Release a Grenade Outside Courthouse (VIDEO)

June 12, 2014

During a demonstration by imprisoned activist Shant Harutyunyan's supporters outside the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan, a man who identified as Hayk Kyureghyan opened fire in the direction of police.

Demonstrators were demanding the release of Shant Harutyunyan and the other 13 men arrested with him. The first hearing in their case commenced in court earlier today.

As reported by the Epress.am correspondent on the scene, attending the demonstration were members of an initiative called Freedom to Political Prisoners, as well as Heritage Party leader and runner-up in last year's presidential election Raffi Hovannisian.

In conversation with Epress.am, the person who introduced himself as Hayk Kyureghyan said he intends to prevent the imprisonment of Harutyunyan, and he will do so with the use of a pneumatic air pistol and grenade.

The young man climbed onto one of the cars outside the courthouse and opened fire in the direction of the police. Then he removed a grenade from his pocket and threatened to set it off if he is approached. In conversation with journalists, the man said if he is arrested, once he is released, he will use a "real" weapon.

Several police officers suffered light injuries.

Those present said they don't know the man and have never seen him during protests.

According to the official website of the Armenian police, officers who were wounded were taken to hospital, while Hayk K. was detained and taken to Kentron Police Division. The gun was confiscated and the circumstances are being investigated, it said on the site.

An updated police statement states that Hayk K. was arrested and a criminal case under charges of RA Criminal Code Article 258 Section 4 ("hooliganism, combined with medium gravity damage to the health of a person") was launched.