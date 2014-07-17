Political Activist on Trial Did Not Apply to Ombudsman's Office with Request to Provide Counsel

July 17, 2014

Defendant in the case against Shant Harutyunyan and his friends Vardan Vardanyan didn't send a letter to the Armenian Ombudsman's office with the request to provide counsel, staff of the Ombudsman's office informed Epress.am, commenting on the article published yesterday in which Vardanyan claimed in court that the Ombudsman's office lost his application.

Vardanyan's attorney Inessa Petrosyan, in conversation with Epress.am, explained that her client actually submitted his request to the police during the preliminary investigation stage, asking he be provided with a public defender, which wasn't done for 4 months. Vardanyan had turned to the Ombudsman's office in this matter and through it, he received an explanation from the police that his application was lost.

The Ombudsman's office also informed Epress.am that it is not within its jurisdiction to provide an attorney.