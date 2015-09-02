Armenian Woman Dies After Improperly Performed Laparoscopy

September 2, 2015

Resident of the Armenian village of Vardenis Karine Aghabekyan, 39, died in Yerevan on Tuesday, September 1, “Zhoghovurd” newspaper reports.

The death of the mother of three young children was recorded at the “Erebouni” Medical Center; however, the surgery leading to the woman's death had been carried out at Margaryan Maternity Hospital in Yerevan.

Two weeks ago, the paper writes, Aghabekyan underwent a laparoscopic surgery; however, the laparoscopy was not performed properly, and as a result, the woman's other healthy organs were damaged. After the surgery, the patient was immediately transferred to “Erebouni,” where for two weeks doctors fought unsuccessfully to save the woman.