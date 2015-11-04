Officials Release Names of Moscow-Yerevan Bus Crash Victims; 11 People in ICU

November 4, 2015

32 of the Armenian citizens injured in the Moscow-Yerevan bus crash on November 3 are still in the hospital; 11 were transferred to an intensive care unit, the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Emergency Situations said in a statement.

Officials have also published the names of the eight victims of the road accident:

Hakob L Alikhanyan (born 1960),

Hayk Zh Hovhannisyan (1981)

Hrach A Badalyan (1981)

Gagik A Manukyan (1961)

Varuzh S Stepanyan (1954)

Spartak Ts Nalbandyan (1947)

Garnik G Hakobyan (1961)

Artashes A Hovhannisyan (1980)

Recall, eight people were killed and 47 others were injured early on Tuesday when a bus en route from Moscow to Yerevan, belonging to an Armenian King Deluxe transport company, veered off the road and overturned in the Tula region of Russia not far from the village of Ilyinka.

Preliminary data states, a possible malfunction in the bus may have caused the crash. According to another version, the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle.