Former Armenian Defense Minister’s Possible Entry Into Politics ‘Vastly Overrated’, Expert Says

January 18, 2017

Former Armenian defense minister Seyran Ohanyan’s potential entry into active politics is being blown way out of proportion, political analyst Armen Badalyan said in a conversation with Epress.am, commenting on Ohanyan’s, who was dismissed from his post last year, recent announcement on how he intends to form an alliance with various political forces that he is currently in negotiations with.

“We’re talking about a former high-ranking official here who has plans of entering the political field. We have plenty of those in the field: there is a former president, a former prime minister, former lawmakers, governors. Ohanyan’s announcement is vastly overrated by the media,” Badalyan noted.

“How is he different from the former minister of culture or that of agriculture? Especially when the defense ministry was responsible for the April fighting last year that left more than 100 people dead. The social movement of Karabakh War veterans, whose leader is currently in jail, was also dispersed under Ohanyan’s leadership. Then the elections were rigged, and he again remained silent,” the expert concluded.