Criminal Case Against Abusive Husband Dismissed Due to Reconciliation

June 16, 2017

The criminal case against Gevorg Sargsyan, a Yerevan man known by the nickname "Jungle" accused of beating his wife - has been terminated because of the reconciliation of the parties, Sargsyan’s lawyer Tamara Baghdasaryan told Epress.am on Friday.

Recall, Zara Hovhannisyan, coordinator of the Yerevan-based Coalition to Stop Violence against Women NGO, witnessed a young woman being beaten in a central Yerevan street on November 26, 2016.

“ were just driving by when we saw a man horrifically beating up a young woman, punching and kicking her, dragging her along the ground. I didn’t even wait for the car to stop and jumped out of it to run to the woman and try to help her. The woman clung on to me from behind, held my hands tightly and begged that I save her,” Harutyunyan had recounted on her Facebook page.

Note, Gevorg Sargsyan is also accused of involvement in the violent beating of 52-year-old Karabakh war veteran Vardan Tumanyan.