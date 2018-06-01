Human Rights Activists Boycott Queen's Birthday Party in Armenia Sponsored by Controversial Mining Company

June 1, 2018

A number of human rights activists in Armenia boycott the Queen's Birthday Party organized by the British Embassy in Yerevan and sponsored by, among others, Lydian Armenia mining company. In statements about their decision to boycott the event, the activists condemn Lydian Armenia's gold mining project in the Amulsar area of Vayots Dzor Marz claiming it poses a risk to Natural environment.

"Dear Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Sorry to not be able to attend your birthday this year in Yerevan, since it is sponsored by Lydian Armenia, which is destroying our beautiful environment, threatening our health and exploiting our country's resources to enrich local corrupt officials and multinationals and i can not support or attend events sponsored by these kind of companies" - this is somehow my response to the invitation to the queen's birthday this year sent by the British Embassy in Yerevan #StopMininginAmulsar', women's rights activist Lara Aharonian posted on her Facebook account.

Among other boycotters are Mamikon Hovsepyan from PINK Armenia, Maro Matosian from Women's Support Center.

More on the Amulsar project risks here