COVID-19 Cases Still on the Rise in Armenia 

March 27, 2020

While 2 more military servicemen test positive for COVID-19, the total number of confirmed cases has reached 329 as of the morning of March 27 in all of Armenia, with 18 cured and discharged, 300 persons under medical oversight. On March 26, a 72-year-old person died of complications due to the coronavirus. Armenia remains in lockdown. Nagorno Karabakh seals borders ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections set on March 31.

Ministry of Defense spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan went live at around noon on March 27 form a facility where over 35 servicemen are isolated as a measure of preventing the spread of the new coronavirus among soldiers. In full protective gear, one so much needed by Armenia's medical system, Stepanyan indiscreetly disclosed the faces and often identities of soldiers in isolation attempting to engage in a friendly conversation about the conditions of their quarantine. At total of 5 soldiers have so far tested positive for COVID-19, 35 tests came negative, none of the infected soldiers has pneumonia, most of them have very mild symptoms.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health has called for volunteers to join the public health system. The call is targeted at students of the vocational, higher and post-graduate medical institutions. Those interested are requested to send applications to [email protected] email address, or call the following phone number 060808003 extension numbers 3101 or 3102.

The National Center for Disease Control and Prevention has also released data of COVID-19 rate of infections by Armenia's regions. As of March 27, the majority of confirmed cases (151) are in Yerevan, with neighboring regions of Ararat (56), Armavir (52) and Kotayk (57) coming next. In most northern and southern regions of Armenia there are 2 confirmed cases in each. There are 5 confirmed cases in Gyumri and 4 in Aragatsotn.