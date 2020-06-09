Many COVID-19 Patients Cured, but Numbers are Rising

June 9, 2020

The Ministry of Health is reporting that in the last couple of days more than 400 COVID-19 patients have been cured. In the meanwhile, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan has explained that the lower number of new cases for the last couple of days is related to the temporary closure of one of the major labs for purposes of prophylactics. June 9 – 250 new cases, June 8 – 191 new cases. A total 291 persons have died so far, of which for 74, the reason for the death is declared "other conditions" and not the new coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Armenia is 13 675, of which 8 933 are under treatment and 4451 have already been cured. Around 500 patients remain in a critical condition, of which 94 in an extremely critical condition.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on June 6 that we are "walking through hell" as the 2000 hospital beds available for COVID-19 treatment has been exhausted and around 200 patients await hospitalization. A few cases have already been registered when patients died without having received hospital care. Therefore, the government continues ramping up health care capacities that has in the past years seen severe austerity and privatization.

As of June 9, 100 additional beds are available for COVID-19 treatment at Spitak hospital, 100 beds at Vedi hospital, 35-40 beds in Martuni. Around 130 new beds will be available in Yerevan, at Institute against Burns for receiving, diagnosing and transferring COVID-19 patients.