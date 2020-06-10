Artisanal Miners Looking for Gold Die in Underground Mine

June 10, 2020

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that bodies of three young men were found in the underground pits of a closed, unexploited mine near Meghradzor village of Kotayk Marz. Another 4-5 men are reported to be hospitalized for intoxication.

Kotayk's Marzpet Romanos Petrosyan said that "the deceased are most certainly from Meghradzor Community who attempted to enter the closed, exhausted mine as artisanal miners."

To the question of why entry to such underground pits is not banned, the Marzpet responded that such a physical oversight is not easy, however investigation is ongoing and all relevant issues will be clarified.

Meghradzor Gold Mine is an active mine parts of which are already closed.