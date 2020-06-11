COVID-19 Situation in Armenia On June 11, Infection Continues to Surge

June 11, 2020

566 new cases on June 11, with 428 on June 10, after a major lab continued conducting tests with almost 2200 tests conducted in just the past day. Armenia has also registered 23 new deaths, of which 18 are reported directly from COVID-19 and 5 from other conditions accompanied with COVID-19.

In total, Armenia has confirmed 14669 cases, of which 5466 are cured, 327 have died (including 82 deaths from other conditions accompanied with COVID-19)․ The number of patients in a critical condition remains around the same number of 500.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan reports that while the hospital beds are occupied at full capacity, intensive care beds are not exhausted yet. There are 32 patients that need hospital care, of which only 4 are at home, 28 are currently waiting in other hospitals for being transferred to COVID-19 specialized hospitals.

The government's position remains the same: to ensure that people strictly follow rules of prevention of spread, including wearing masts in all public areas, disinfecting hands and maintaining physical distance. "Experience shows that 95 percent of the cases is a result of not wearing masks, not disinfecting hands, and not maintaining social distance," said Prime Minister Pashinyan without referring to the source of his evidence.