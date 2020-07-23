Soldier Critically Wounded in Military Escalation Dies in Hospital 

July 23, 2020

Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that conscript Artur Muradyan (born in 2001) that received critical injuries on July 14 has died. "Despite the efforts of the military hospital's doctors, it was not possible to save Artur Muradyan's life," reads the MoD statement.

The situation on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan around Tavush region has suddenly escalated since July 12 with bombs thrown not only on military posts but on residential communities across the border. Artillery, remotely controlled drones and other heavy weapons were put into use.

Armenia reports of 5 casualties and 35 injured military personnel, of which 9 have mild injuries and some of them have been discharged already. Armenia also reports of one civilian injured man, Aramayis Hovakimyan, resident of Chinari village whose condition is not life-threatening.

Azerbaijan reports of 12 military casualties, including men of high military ranks, and 1 civilian death.

The situation on the border is comparatively calm in the recent days despite the attempt of attack on July 22 reported by Armenia's Ministry of Defense.