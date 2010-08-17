Russia allows concessions in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict so that it can strengthen its relations with Azerbaijan, said former Nagorno-Karabakh Foreign Affairs Minister Arman Melikyan at a press conference today.







As for Armenia-Turkey relations, Melikyan said contact between the two states will become active only when Armenia can adopt an independent foreign policy.





"Today, Armenia doesn't have a foreign policy and it shouldn't be optimistic in any negotiating process. The logic of this negotiation is unacceptable for us," added Melikyan.