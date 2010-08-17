Gul Admits State's Responsibility for Dink Murder

In an announcement made prior to a state visit to Azerbaijan on Monday (16 August), Turkish President Abdullah Gül said that "necessary precautions" to prevent the murder of Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink had not been taken. Gül admitted the responsibility of the state for the killing of the journalist, Bia News Centre reports.







Gül is currently paying an official visit to Baku. In a press conference at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul held prior to his departure, Gül stated, "Unfortunately, Hrant Dink died because the necessary precautions had not been taken."





With Gül's statement, the state's responsibility for the murder of the then editor-in-chief of the bilingual weekly Agos was admitted on the highest level.



