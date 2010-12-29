Armenian-Turkish Relations Contribute to Growth of Nationalism in Armenia: Opinion

December 29, 2010

Armenian-Turkish relations have led to nationalist sentiments in Armenia, which are increasing day by day, and virtually all the political parties are attempting to gain votes on that nationalist foundation in Armenia's coming parliamentary elections, said Turkologist Artak Shakaryan at a press conference in Yerevan today, summing up the year and the Armenia-Turkey rapprochement process.

"Along with the activity in Armenian-Turkish relations, 2010 was a year of decline, while 2011 will be more passive, full of hope in connection with the expected parliamentary elections in Turkey, but in vain," said Shakaryan, who also touched upon the issue of placing or not placing a cross on Holy Cross during the liturgy in September this year.

Recall that on Sept. 19, thousands of Armenians from all over the world gathered on Lake Van’s Aghtamar Island, where — after 95 years — a Divine Liturgy took place in the Holy Cross Armenian Church found on the island.

The heavy metal cross, which was the topic of much debate, was placed outside of the church. Dozens of Armenians approached the cross, kissed it, weeped and prayed. Turkish authorities, citing the cross' weight, opted not to place it on the dome. However, since then, the cross has been placed on the church's dome.

"Armenia made a big mistake by not sending a delegation to Turkey: it was necessary to send a team of 50–60 people, diplomats and historians who know English, so that they could present the Armenian point of view with the assistance of the international media," he said.

Shakaryan said that Turkey, knowing this, delayed the placing of the cross on the church's dome, as a result of which a group of 20 people went from Armenia. Being a small number, they were unable to raise enough noise on the issue, he said. (Shakaryan was perhaps referring only to officials.)

"We can also explain the fact that the Aghtamar liturgy was a bit unexpected for us; we weren't prepared, but, for example, the opening of St. Kirakos Church is planned for 2011, let's begin to prepare for this," said the Turkologist.

Shakaryan also touched on the matter of the US' position on recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

"One of our mistakes is that we're focusing too much on Washington, on Obama's 'yes' or 'no', and we're forgetting about the US' past 'yeses'; for example, how US President Reagan has recognized the Armenian Genocide," he said, adding that Obama's 'yes' or 'no' at this time won't provide Armenia with any legal benefits: it might strengthen Armenia's position in the international arena, but nothing more.