Turkish Journalist Nedim Şener Uncovers More Truths in Second Book on Dink Murder

January 13, 2011

Turkish journalist Nedim Şener's new book once again uncovers truths connected to Hrant Dink's murder. In the book Red Friday, Who Broke Dink's Pencil? Şener published a police document which shows that Turkey's law enforcement agencies that Dink had received death threats on March 2, 2004, reports bilingual Armenian-Turkish weekly Agos.

Recall that, according to Turkish police, they were unaware of threats against the Armenian journalist until his death, while Dink's attorneys insist that police, knowing about the danger to Dink's life, didn't take any steps to ensure his safety and prevent his death.

Note that this book is Şener's second book on the incident: his first book, The Murder of Hrant Dink and Intelligence Agency Lies, aroused much controversy in Turkey. Following its publication, Şener was charged by several senior police and security service officials.

Şener first faced trial in June 2009, accused of multiple charges: targeting those who are responsible in the fight against terrorism, identifying people as targets for terror organisations, obtaining secret information, revealing secret information, violating communication privacy and attempting to effect a fair trial.

He faced a total of 32 years and six months in prison, even though Dink’s murderer was given a 20-year sentence. Şener was eventually acquitted of most of the charges in June 2010; however, the threat of being prosecuted is still very real today.

Note that ast year, Şener was declared a World Press Freedom Hero by the International Press Institute.