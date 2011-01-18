2011 Junior Eurovision to be Held in Armenia

January 18, 2011

The 2011 Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Armenia on Dec. 3, Gohar Gasparyan, head of the Junior Eurovision program in Armenia, told journalists in Yerevan today.

"Four to five states, who expressed a wish to host Junior Eurovision, were represented in the competition, and today we were informed that our proposal was recognized as the best," said Gasparyan.

She also informed the press that the song contest will be held at the Karen Demirchyan Sport and Concert Complex in Yerevan, while the program will be directed by a Swedish producer. Armenian representatives will work with HB Resources, while the European Broadcasting Union will provide some of the equipment needed for broadcasting.

Chair of Armenia's Public TV Alexan Harutyunyan, in turn, noted that Armenia's European colleagues have already visited Armenia. "They were impressed with the sport and concert complex, the technical base, and the staff."

Asked whether Azerbaijan will have a participant in the contest, Harutyunyan said, Azerbaijan has never participated in the concert, but he would be happy if that changed this year. Both Harutyunyan and Gasparyan said world-renown stars would be invited to the contest, and, on an organizational level, the contest held in Armenia would be no less than other Junior Eurovision events.