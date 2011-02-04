Only Matter of Time till Revolution 'Wave' Hits Armenia: Former Foreign Minister

February 4, 2011

Armenia's former foreign affairs minister Alexander Arzumanyan welcomed the decision by a group of activists to stage a demonstration in front of the Egyptian embassy in Yerevan today.

Responding to a question by Epress.am, Arzumanyan cited as an example the February 2008 demonstrations in the Armenian capital's Liberty Square.

"It's natural that opposition youth should take such an initiative. You might remember with what enthusiasm we were reading letters of support from different countries around the world. This is psychological support, which is very important," he said.

The former foreign minister also noted that it's only a matter of time till the "wave of revolution" hits Armenia, but "if they're overthrowing despots like 30-year-ruler Mubarak, then it shouldn't be hard to overthrow minor despots here ."

According to Arzumanyan, today is a very critical day for Egypt, since it is the day of Muslim prayer and much depends on the words of spiritual leaders.

"I don't like the use of the word 'chaos' used to describe Egypt by some Armenian news agencies and politicians, because this is Mubarak's provocation. He wants to show the world if he's not there, there will be chaos in Egypt. In truth, Mubarak is the reason for Egypt's chaos," he said.