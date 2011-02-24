Emigration Leads to Homosexuality, Breakdown of Families in Armenia: Opinion

February 24, 2011

The situation in Armenia leads to the loss of Karabakh and democracy, to price increases and emigration, said HHSh (Pan-Armenian National Movement) party leader Aram Manukyan, speaking to journalists in Yerevan today.

"At this time, believe me, sometimes achieving power becomes less serious than stopping these processes," said the oppositionist. Continued emigration, in Manukyan's opinion, can lead to disaster.

"Business is leaving Armenia; Armenia is not a country of investment. The ruling authorities are moving their business to Georgia. Whoever can takes his child out of Armenia," he said.

Manukyan noticed as well that 10,000 boys leave Armenia during the period of transferring from 9th to 10th grade.

"This leads to homosexuality, breakdown of families; late marriages and divorces. The disbalance between the number of boys and girls is a serious demographic problem," he said, noting that it's necessary to bring a stop to these processes.

"We're ready to stop these processes. Our political team is ready to lead the movement as much as possible without any losses; as much as possible, through reasonable, intelligent, organized, proven methods; to affect a change in regime with a team," he concluded.