2026, 2 June, Tuesday
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'You Can Lead a Horse to Water, But You Can't Make Him Drink': Sean Farren on OSCE Minsk Group

The OSCE Minsk Group on Nagorno-Karabakh can submit proposals to the parties but the Co-Chairs are not omnipotent, said Northern Irish politician Sean Farren.

"There's a saying, 'You can lead to water, but you can't make him drink.' Mediators can do a lot, but they can't impose reconciliation on the parties," he said, reports Aze.az.

According to the mediation expert, as a prerequisite for reconciliation between the two peoples, contacts in various fields should be established.

In his opinion, playing a role in the dialogue between the conflicting parties can be community organizations and NGOs, which are "essential for achieving a political consensus." However, Farren said, ultimately decisions are made by the countries' leaders.

Recall that from Apr. 11–12, the Minsk Group Co-Chairs will hold talks in Armenia. During the visit, the Co-Chairs will meet with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian.

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