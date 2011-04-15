Companies Serving Yerevan's Public Transportation System Issued Strict Reprimand

April 15, 2011

Upon the Yerevan mayor's instructions, since Apr. 11, inter-city public transportation companies have been monitored. In order to ensure impartiality, the companies were not made aware ahead of time that they would be monitored.

With the aim of summarizing the preliminary results of the monitoring, head of the Transportation Department at Yerevan City Hall Henrik Navasardyan met with the directors of the transportation companies on Apr. 14, during which time the shortcomings that were found during the monitoring were conveyed to them. The directors of those companies that had committed violations were strictly reprimanded and deadlines were set to right the wrongs.

Navasardyan stressed that the final monitoring results will become a basis for obliging companies to fulfill their contractual duties and assess their service. According to the department chief, those who fail to meet the standards set by the city will be considered unreliable partners and their chances of keeping or renewing their service contracts with the city will be drastically reduced.

Based on average statistics of the first week of monitoring, the largest number of violations occurred in the area of the vehicles' outer appearance and (lack of) cleanliness. Other infractions occurred at bus stops: in many cases, public transport vehicles ruined the rubber markings on the pavement (by driving over them), according to a release issued by the Yerevan City Hall Information and Public Relations Department.