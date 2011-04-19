Court Denies Motion to Release Samson Khachatryan on Bail

April 19, 2011

The case of Armenian National Congress (HAK) member, former boxer Samson Khachatryan began at 12 pm in the Court of General Jurisdiction of Kentron and Nork-Marash Administrative Districts of Yerevan.

Recall, Khachatryan was arrested on Mar. 13 and charged under RA Criminal Code Article 316 Section 1 (violence against a representative of the authorities), connected to an incident that took place during this year's March 1 HAK rally.

The two witnesses in the case did not appear in court today. In court were Karen Sargsyan and Mihran Keshishyan, who are named as injured parties in the case. Both are police officers.

Khachatryan's entrance to the courtroom was greeted with applause and calls of "Samson, Samson!" During the trial, Judge Mkhitar Papoyan urged Khachatryan not to pay attention to the gallery, to which Khachatryan responded:

"I miss them. They are people fighting for freedom. Let me take your pain away ."

Khachatryan's attorney Ara Zakaryan made a motion to change the precautionary measure: to release his client on bail instead of keeping him in prison while the trial is ongoing.

After returning from the consultation room, the judge denied the defense's motion. The court is still in session.

A Mar. 31 motion to change the precautionary measure assigned to him was also denied. At the time, Khachatryan's attorney was attempting to overturn a lower court’s decision which sentenced Khachatryan to two months’ imprisonment.

Note, Khachatryan seemed unwell during today's trial, and he was seen swallowing tablets. As reported earlier, Khachatryan's son, Sargis Khachatryan, said his father had a mild heart attack on Apr. 7 in Nubarashen penitentiary, where he is currently being held.

After a Mar. 15 court session, Khachatryan’s attorney Ara Zakaryan told journalists that his client spoke in court and said that he did not assault any officers. According to the accused, in the noted location, some unidentified individuals (now presumed to be plainclothes police officers) were hitting and insulting women and children and he attempted to put a stop to those actions.