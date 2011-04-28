2026, 2 June, Tuesday
Epress

Former Miss Russia Caught Stealing Sandals in NYC

Former Miss Russia Anna Malova, who was charged with forging prescriptions to obtain painkillers, was busted this week for shoplifting in a Union Square clothing store, sources told The New York Post.

The 39-year-old blond-haired beauty swiped a $10 hat and a $135 pair of sandals in the Strawberry store at 38 East 14th Street. Eagle-eyed security guards quickly grabbed her and held her for cops.

She was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, and given a desk appearance ticket with a return court date of May 24.

The new charges follow her arrest in February last year for swiping prescription pads from a psychiatric office in order to buy Vicodin pills.

Earlier this month, while still on the hook for prescription forging, she was slapped with a 44 count felony narcotics indictment for continuing her RX filch-and-fill spree even after her 2010 arrest.

Armenia
Previous

Snap Elections Benefit Neither HAK Nor Sargsyan Administration: Opinion

Armenian Singer Emmy Prepared to Hold Concerts in Azerbaijan... if Invited
Next

Armenian Singer Emmy Prepared to Hold Concerts in Azerbaijan... if Invited