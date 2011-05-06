Armenia's Diaspora Minister Participates in Global Summit of Women in Istanbul

May 6, 2011

RA Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan departed for Istanbul Thursday to participate in the 21st Global Summit of Women from May 5–7, according to a press release issued by Armenia's diaspora ministry.

Prominent women will gather in Turkey’s largest city to share winning strategies for advancing women’s economic lives and ensuring global prosperity. The issues that will be discussed at the summit include growth of the world’s economies, development of a new breed of leadership and engendering of peace worldwide, reports the Hurriyet Daily News & Economic Review.

Since 2003, the Global Summit of Women each year has been preceded by a round table of women ministers. Armenia's diaspora minister was also invited to participate in this year's round table.

During Hakobyan's visit, she will meet with members of Istanbul's Armenian community, and she will visit the hospital for Armenians, Armenian churches, schools and cemeteries. Also planned during the visit are meetings with the editors of the three Armenian newspapers published in Istanbul.

Furthermore, Hakobyan will attend a liturgy at the Holy Mother of God Patriarchal Church, after which she will meet with the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople.