'St. Petersburg' in Yerevan, 'Yerevan' in St. Petersburg

July 14, 2011

A new hotel called Yerevan will be built in St. Petersburg and another one called St. Petersburg will be built in Yerevan. The construction of the hotel in St. Petersburg should be completed by 2015, according to an agreement between Yerevan mayor Karen Karapetyan and St. Petersburg governor Valentina Matvienko, reports Itar-Tass news agency.

The agreement also include building a Yerevan trade center on the banks of the Neva River, holding "Days of St. Petersburg" in Yerevan and the opening of a business centers.

Also planned is the opening of a St. Peterburg trade center in Yerevan.

In Jan. 2007, a center for employment in St. Petersburg opened in Yerevan and in the same year, Yerevan representation was established in St. Petersburg.

The basis of trade between Armenia and Russia is comprised of alcohol and dairy and agricultural products. Delivered from St. Petersburg to Armenia are tobacco products, items for automobile production and various manufactured goods.