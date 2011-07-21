Determining Karabakh's Borders and Status is Not the Only Issue: Opinion

July 21, 2011

Every time the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs visit the region it becomes an occasion for information for the media of not only the conflicting countries, but also Russia, while in reality, it seems, nothing's happening, there's no breakthrough, Dean of the Department of Journalism at the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University Roman Nadiryan writes on the Ekho Moskvy ("Echo of Moscow") blog.

"What's the news? Which region did they visit? For god's sake, let them visit in working order. Isn't it a fact that they issued a joint statement? But what's actually new in that?

"Where the trio rushes to is still not very clear to me, especially given the stubbornness and reluctance of the conflicting parties — they are trying to keep the reins in their hands and dictate the way.

"It is we who have to be more circumspect in the information we consume. Do not forget that this is mainly about the political settlement of the conflict. And almost completely ignored are all other areas that could bring people together. The point is not only in determining the boundaries and status of Karabakh (the refugee issue is very serious for both parties, but we do not talk about the attitude of the two peoples towards each other. Is it possible to resolve the conflict in the presence of the image of an enemy?)

"We have allowed to keep certain relations on a low level of political negotiations, thus extremely narrowing the possibilities of managing dialogue. And dialogue can be anything at all levels.

"And now... many years have passed since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in Nagorno-Karabakh. And things are there, currently in relative peace and security, for which, perhaps, you should be grateful also to the mediators," writes Nadiryan.