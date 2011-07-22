Georgian School to be Built in Armenian-Populated Region

July 22, 2011

The Educational and Scientific Infrastructure Development Agency of Georgia's Ministry of Education and Science is building a new school in the Armenian-populated Georgian region of Javakheti, reports Georgia Online.

The construction of public school No. 3 in Akhalkalaki was initiated by first deputy education minister Akaki Seperteladze. During his visit to Akhalkalaki, Seperteladze distributed gold and silver medals to 48 honor students from schools in Akhaltsikhe, Aspindza and Ninotsminda.

The old No. 3 school building was destroyed during the 1988 Spitak earthquake. Since then, the 100 students at this school were studying in a residential housing complex. The school is a Georgian-language school where ethnic Armenians study with Georgians, reports the Georgian news source.

Photo from the blog "Javakhk".