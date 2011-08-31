YouTube Video on Mar. 1, 2008 in Yerevan to be Sent to International Experts

August 31, 2011

Two days ago, Armenia's general prosecutor appealed to the foreign ministry to contact several European agencies, so that international experts can be involved in investigating a video posted on YouTube which was allegedly shot on Mar. 1–2, 2008, and depicts figures dressed in police uniform shooting at people. Head of the Mar. 1–2 investigative group Vahagn Harutyunyan conveyed this news to journalists in the Armenian capital today.

Recall, on Mar. 1–2, 2008, national police and military forces, called in to disperse the mass riots following a contested presidential election, used “excessive force and violence” which left 10 people dead and many more wounded.

The video in question is called "See how they fire on Mar. 1, 2008". Harutyunyan noted that the body he oversees examined the video; however, their center is ill-equipped to give clear answers to all the questions and it was unable to solve the problem of identification. The investigative group aims to have international experts receive useful video footage for identifying the shooter.

Harutyunyan also noted that they have expressed their willingness to hold the investigation not only in Armenia, but also abroad.

