It Pains Sefilian that Armenia Still Retains a Soviet Army

September 8, 2011

It pains me but the army today is not our nation's pride, wrote commander of the Shushi battalion during the Nagorno-Karabakh War and one of the founders of the Sardarapat civic movement Jirayr Sefilian in Armenian on his Facebook page.

"Our generals, with their hasty solutions, supposedly localized the structure of the Soviet army; thus, contributing to a foreign army's unhealthy values ruling our army — but more brutal and degraded.The Soviet army was of an imperial type. There, the soldier fulfilled commands, devoid of his own will. The Armenian soldier cannot be molded on that," he wrote.