Hrant Dink Award to be Bestowed in Istanbul Today

September 15, 2011

Turkish-Armenian journalist, columnist and editor of the Istanbul-based bilingual Agos weekly Hrant Dink would've turned 57 today.

On Sept. 15, 2009, when the distinguished journalist's 55th birthday was being celebrated post-humously in Istanbul, the Hrant Dink Foundation launched the Hrant Dink Award, which is presented annually on Dink’s birthday to “people who work for a world free of discrimination, racism, and violence, take personal risks for their ideals, use the language of peace and by doing so, inspire and encourage others,” according to the official Hrant Dink Award website.

Each year, the award is given to one citizen of Turkey and one foreign national. In 2009, the award winners were Turkish journalist Alper Görmüş and Israeli journalist, publicist Amira Hass, while in 2010, the award was given to Turkey’s Conscientious Objection Movement and Spanish judge Baltasar Garzón Real.

This year's award will be announced at a ceremony in Istanbul set to start at 8 pm local time (10 pm Yerevan time).

Hrant Dink was shot in front of the Agos office on Jan. 19, 2007.