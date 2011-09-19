Democratic World Turns a Blind Eye to Rigged Elections in Armenia: Zurabyan

September 19, 2011

The democratic world ignores the processes in Armenia, which is testified particularly by the latest WikiLeaks findings, Levon Zurabyan, the coordinator of the Armenian National Congress' day-to-day affairs, told reporters in Yerevan today.

In his opinion, the WikiLeaks findings prove that the United State and other countries possessed information that the opposition won in both the presidential and the Yerevan mayoral elections.

"According to American diplomats' confidential reports, the volume of this fraud reached 15–20%. In such a situation, if after these findings, the democratic world cynically continues to turn a blind eye to this scandalous fraud , this will mean treachery to the ideas of democracy," he said.