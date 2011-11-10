Police Chief Penalizes Lieutenant Colonel for Poor Condition of State Flag

November 10, 2011

The Armenian Police recently conducted an investigation in which it determined that the Armenian flag placed at the Armavir regional administration's Metsamor division has faded in color, is worn out and is generally in poor condition.

According to the official website of the police, it was not "noticed in time" by the head of the division and the flag was replaced only after media reports decried its condition.

"For not properly conducting his official duties, not ensuring the proper appearance of the flag of Republic of Armenia, which is a symbol of the state, upon orders by RA Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, head of Metsamor division, Police Lieutenant Colonel Marat Poghosyan has been subject to a disciplinary penalty," reads the statement.