South Ossetia 'President-Elect' Plans Date, Time of Inauguration

December 5, 2011

Supporters of Alla Dzhioyeva, who considers herself the winner of presidential elections in the Georgian breakaway republic of South Ossetia, have planned their elected president's inauguration for Dec. 10 at 2 pm.

Anti-corruption crusader and former Education Minister Dzhioyeva was in the lead with about 57 percent of votes in a run-off election on Nov. 27, when the South Ossetian Supreme Court annulled the result, News.az reports.

Her rival, the Kremlin-backed Anatoliy Bibilov, the emergencies minister in the provincial government, was trailing with 40 percent.

The Court stopped the vote count and annulled the results after Bibilov complained of alleged election violations. The court also barred Dzhioyeva from participating in a repeat presidential election, set for Mar. 25, 2012.

Alla Dzhioyeva filed a complaint at the court, demanding the recognition of the Nov. 27 elections.

Negotiations between a representative of the Russian presidential administration and Dzhioyeva's team ended without consensus last week. Moscow did not accept the demands of Dzhioyeva's team, Georgia's Rustavi2 TV reported.

Supporters of Alla Dzhioyeva issued an address to the international community urging the UN and European parliament to intervene in the situation, InterPressNews said.

"Given that the political crisis in the republic may destabilize the situation in the Caucasus, the republic’s people urge you to immediately intervene in events in South Ossetia in order to stabilize the situation and restore constitutional order,” read the address.

Russia is the only major country to have recognized South Ossetia's independence. The UN and European Parliament say the territory is legally part of Georgia, so intervention seems unlikely.