Normal Conditions in Armenia for Foreign Investors, Assures State Revenue Committee

January 18, 2012

Head of Armenia's State Revenue Committee Gagik Khachatryan has not purchased the Austrian Mozartkugeln chocolate factory, said State Revenue Committee deputy chair Armen Alaverdyan (pictured), speaking to journalists in Yerevan on Wednesday and refuting such media reports. He noted that purchasing a major company in European countries in such a way is simply impossible.

"Whether it's Gagik Khachatryan or any other citizen of Armenia who wants to buy property abroad, it has to be clarified, real estate or organization, the system abroad is different," he said.

Alaverdyan also turned his attention to reports that Yerevan's Moskvichka supermarket chain wasn't providing HDM receipts (from point-of-sale machines which qualify for the state lottery) on Tuesday. The committee deputy assured that they carry out inspections when they receive such complaints, but it's not always that such complaints are accurate.

"Moskvichka supermarket was fined last year. It's hasn't yet undergone an inspection this year," he said.

On charges that there aren't adequate conditions in Armenia for foreign investors to launch a business, Alaverdyan said that such charges are untrue and contested by the fact that there are several major international companies operating in Armenia.

With specific reference to Le Café de Paris owner Ashkhen Valérie Gordzounian's case, the State Revenue Committee deputy chair pointed out that each entrepreneur has the right to decide whether to leave or stay in Armenia.

Furthermore, Alaverdyan continued, there was never a requirement for Gordzounian to pay her debt in 24 hours.

"We don't have such a law in our legislation. The law states that an obligation arises, you must make a payment in 10 days," he said.