Lieutenant Colonel Arrested in Case of Soldier who Died from Chicken Pox

January 18, 2012

Head of the Central Clinical Military Hospital's Department of Neurology, Lieutenant Colonel Minas Mkrtchyan was arrested on Wednesday as a suspect in the criminal case launched by the RA Ministry of Defense Investigation Service in connection with the death of soldier Hayk Khachatryan.

The lieutenant colonel is being accused of "negligent service that caused grave consequences."

The investigation is ongoing.

Recall, Khachatryan died from chicken pox on Dec. 30, 2011, at the Nork-Marash Hospital for Infectious Diseases.