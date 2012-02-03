Opposition Journalist Gets 2 Month Detention, Currently in Solitary Cell

February 3, 2012

Journalist Hayk Gevorgyan, responsible for publishing local opposition daily Haykakan Jamanak ("Armenian Times"), is currently being moved from the RA Police Kentron (downtown) division to a solitary cell in Nubarashen penitentiary. The precautionary measure applied to him is a two-month detention.

RA Police press department employee Armen Malkhasyan informed Epress.am that the journalist is charged with a hit and run. The "breach of traffic rules and operation of means of transportation" is punishable with a fine of up to 200 times the minimum salary or with arrest for 1–3 months or imprisonment of up to 2 years.

Gevorgyan was detained this morning just outside his home.

According to our sources, Hayk Gevorgyan was wanted by police for several days, despite having gone in to work and publishing articles in the newspaper. Note, the downtown police station is in the vicinity of Haykakan Jamanak's editorial offices.

Gevorgyan drives a popular model of vehicle, a Niva.

Note, Hayk Gevorgyan's son, Vahagn Gevorgyan, is one of the accused in the Aug. 9, 2011 incident between Armenian National Congress activists and police. Recall, on that day, seven youth from the opposition bloc were detained. The next day they were arrested, while four — Areg and Vahagn Gevorgyan, David Kiramijyan and Sahak Muradyan — were released on Aug. 12 and then two more — Artak Karapetyan and Sargis Gevorgyan — were released later. The only one still detained is Tigran Araqelyan.