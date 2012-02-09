Scandal in Parliament: Opposition MP Charges No Quorum But Controversial Bill Passes

February 9, 2012

The bill on the state of emergency proposed yesterday by justice minister Hrayr Tovmasyan was put to a vote at its first reading in parliament today.

Recall, the bill allows Armenia's Armed Forces to interfere in the work of law enforcement agencies to restore order during a state of emergency if police and national security forces are unable to cope with the situation.

Ahead of the vote, Heritage Party MP Larisa Alaverdyan, insisting that there was no quorum, asked that a count be made of the number of deputies in attendance in the room. National Assembly deputy chair Eduard Sharmazanov said there was quorum and the voting began.

Out of 131 deputies, more than half (67) voted in favor of the bill, with no one voting against. The only Heritage Party deputy present during voting, Alaverdyan, who likely didn't have a chance to vote, addressed Republican Party of Armenia MP Areg Ghukasyan, saying, "Mr. Ghukasyan, are you voting for someone else?"

After the voting, the opposition MP continued to express indignation, saying, "You can count — at this moment there aren't 67 people in the room."

She, furious, left the room, but later returned, adding, "Presumably there are people who have two heads here."

To which Ghukasyan retorted, "And there are people who have zero heads."

The ruling party MP then left the room, after which reporters asked him why he voted for someone else. Ghukasyan insisted that he didn't vote for anyone except himself, but reporters said they caught him in the act.

"I said everything in the assembly hall," he responded and left.

Reporters noticed as well as that former healthcare minister, Republican Party of Armenia parliamentary faction member, independent MP Ara Babloyan voted instead of three people. But he too insisted that he didn't vote for anyone else and smiling, told reporters: "Ask me questions about the medical field."

Speaking to reporters later, Sharmazanov said he didn't see anyone vote for anyone else, a practice he said he condemns. The elections are approaching and for this reasons emotions flare up, he said.

Note, prior to the vote, justice minister Hrayr Tovmasyan had the floor at the National Assembly. He said since yesterday he has been following media reports on opinions and reactions to the bill.

Asked by members of the press why he proposed the bill just ahead of elections, Tovmasyan said, "This is being done today so that all relations are specified and regulated."

According to him, the use of the army during a state of emergency has been greatly discussed in connection with the bill.

"The army won't be employed as an army. Internal affairs rules of procedure will be applied," he said.

Updated 4:52 pm same day: original report that 67 MPs did not vote against was rectified to read 67 MPs voted in favor of the bill.